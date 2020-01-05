Texans Storm Back To Beat the Bills in Wild Card Weekend

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans in nail-biting fashion were able to come back from a 16-0 deficit in the third quarter to pull out a win over the Buffalo Bills 22-19. The Texans were struggling to find their footing offensively, but it was the defense and special teams that kept them in the game to strike late and win in overtime.

Watson was sacked seven times during the game but he was able to overcome those issues to throw for 247 yards and rush 55 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

After a series of terrible events for a Texans offense that gained 81 yards in the first half, the Bills controlled the first half of the game. The Bills d the Texans 247 yards to the Texans 81 to lead 13-0.

In the third quarter, J.J. Watt was able to notch a critical sack on quarterback Josh Allen on a 3terd and eight play deep in the Texans territory. The hold by the Texans forced the Bills to a field attempt that Stephen Hauschka from 38-yards out.

Watt played 50 defensive snaps in his return to the field and was able to notch a sack and two quarterback hits.

That play by Watt woke up the Texans offense, and they responded with a scoring drive on a nine-play 75-yard that was capped off by a Deshaun Watson 20-yard touchdown run. Immediately the Texans went for the two-point, which was punched in with a diving attempt by Watson just over the right pylon.

DeAndre Hopkins' first reception did not come until the 10:06 mark in the third quarter, and up to that point he had only two targets.

The Bills offense went stagnant after Whitney Mericlus forced a fumble on Allen, which was recovered by Jacob Martin. The turnover resulted in a Ka'imi Fairbairn 41-yard field goal to bring the Texans within 16-11.

The Texans had a chance to ice the game but came up short on a 4th and one quarterback sneak that stopped Watson for no gain.

The Bills offense went back to work with an 11-play 41-yard drive in and able to find their way to a Hauschka 47-yard field goal to tie the game at 19-19.

The Texans and Bills did not have enough time to decide in regulation, and it became the first playoff game since the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2012.

The Texans offense was unable to move the ball, as were the Bills.

On 2nd and 7, Watson was able to spin out of the sack with Matt Milano and Siran Neal hitting attempted sack to hit running back Taiwan Jones for 34-yards.

The catch and run by Jones set up the 28-yard field goal attempt by Fairbairn that ended up right between the posts for the 22 to 19 win.

