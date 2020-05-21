State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Tim Kelly and Deshaun Watson working to see the game out of the "same set of eyes"

Patrick D. Starr

"Same set of eyes." 

That is what Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly wants from quarterback Deshaun Watson to be on the same page when it comes to the offense in 2020. 

Being named the offensive coordinator in 2019, Kelly spent time in the quarterback room with Watson and the position group. Now taking over the room and working closely with Watson, Kelly does not see too much of a transition running the offense and the quarterback position group. 

With a new group built around Watson and veteran playmakers like Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills, and Will Fuller, V. The Texans have also added well-rounded running backs in David Johnson to Duke Johnson to help evolve the offense even further. 

Kelly can see the excitement in the offensive meetings from Watson and interactions with his new teammates. 

"I think Deshaun's excited," Kelly explained. "I don't want to speak for him, but with the communication that we've had these however many days throughout this virtual offseason, he's come in with a great mindset, coming in, trying to get better at some areas and really take grasp of the offense."

The offense will have the first non-Bill O'Brien play-caller for the offense since the 2015 season in Kelly. Being locked in with Watson is a big key for the Texans offense to unlock more potent possibilities for an offense that ranked 14th in the league in points scored and 13th in total yards.

"If you're calling plays or you're a part of the play-calling process," Kelly added. "You want to make sure that you're seeing the game through (the) same set of eyes as the quarterback, that you're all on the same page, that you all have the same vision of the play when the play gets called."

The virtual meetings continue, but Kelly getting in tune with Watson will be a work in progress that will be even more important when the team gets to the field. 

That Kelly and Watson see the game from the same lens to help maximize and offense with plenty of talent. 

"That's something where as we continue to grow, that's going to be important."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tim Kelly working to help the Texans offense to make the jump in 2020

The Houston Texans offense put together a strong 2019 campaign but now offensive coordinator with an adjustment in personnel is working to improve the offense led by Deshaun Watson.

Pavithr Goli

Texans coaches push their players to learn in their virtual setting

Houston Texans coordinators Tim Kelly and Anthony Weaver are pushing their sides of the football to learn new terminology and systems during their virtual off-season.

Pavithr Goli

Texans plan to expand their offense with David Johnson and Duke Johnson in the backfield

The Houston Texans feel their offense will be able to get more creative with David Johnson and Duke Johnson in the backfield.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Texans Ross Blacklock has a chance to be on the field plenty his rookie season

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver sees the the chance for rookie Ross Blacklock to be a heavy contributor for the defense in 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans offense is being built to be explosive around Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans offense is being put together to help Deshaun Watson take the next step and it is being done with explosive players at every skill position.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans release 2020 preseason schedule times and dates

The Houston Texans have released the times and dates for their 2020 preseason schedule.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans will lose over $200 million if NFL plays without fans in the stands

The Houston Texans would lose over 40% of their total revenue if the NFL chooses to play the 2020 season without fans in the stands due to COVID-19.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt pleased with the Texans virtual off-season

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt likes how defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has put together their meetings for their virtual off-season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Expectations remain high for Texans tight end Kahale Warring

Expectations remain high for second-year Houston Texans tight end Kahale Warring entering the 2020 season.

Pavithr Goli

Jordan Akins focused on his physical traits to help the Texans in 2020

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins is working on adding weight and improving his feet to become a bigger part of the offense in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr