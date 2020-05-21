Texans Tim Kelly and Deshaun Watson working to see the game out of the "same set of eyes"

"Same set of eyes."

That is what Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly wants from quarterback Deshaun Watson to be on the same page when it comes to the offense in 2020.

Being named the offensive coordinator in 2019, Kelly spent time in the quarterback room with Watson and the position group. Now taking over the room and working closely with Watson, Kelly does not see too much of a transition running the offense and the quarterback position group.

With a new group built around Watson and veteran playmakers like Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills, and Will Fuller, V. The Texans have also added well-rounded running backs in David Johnson to Duke Johnson to help evolve the offense even further.

Kelly can see the excitement in the offensive meetings from Watson and interactions with his new teammates.

"I think Deshaun's excited," Kelly explained. "I don't want to speak for him, but with the communication that we've had these however many days throughout this virtual offseason, he's come in with a great mindset, coming in, trying to get better at some areas and really take grasp of the offense."

The offense will have the first non-Bill O'Brien play-caller for the offense since the 2015 season in Kelly. Being locked in with Watson is a big key for the Texans offense to unlock more potent possibilities for an offense that ranked 14th in the league in points scored and 13th in total yards.

"If you're calling plays or you're a part of the play-calling process," Kelly added. "You want to make sure that you're seeing the game through (the) same set of eyes as the quarterback, that you're all on the same page, that you all have the same vision of the play when the play gets called."

The virtual meetings continue, but Kelly getting in tune with Watson will be a work in progress that will be even more important when the team gets to the field.

That Kelly and Watson see the game from the same lens to help maximize and offense with plenty of talent.

"That's something where as we continue to grow, that's going to be important."

