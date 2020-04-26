The Houston Texans will sign Penn State inside linebacker Jan Johnson as a rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans continue to add to their roster and opting to keep their rookie class seal heading into training camp.

Johnson will join his fellow Nittany Lions teammate John Reid who was drafted by the Texans in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

Arriving at Happy Valley as a wrestler, Johnson walked-on to the football team to work his way to the leader of the defense and team captain in 2019.

In 2017, Johnson started to get on the field for the Nittany Lions and played a total of 26 games between the 2018 and 2019 season. During that stretch, he led the team with 150 total tackles, 7.0 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

In 2019, Johnson played in 13 games and posted 64 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a forced fumble.

