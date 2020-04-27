State of The Texans
Texans to sign UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have continued to add to their roster, and they have signed rookie free agent quarterback from the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga, Nick Tiano. Tiano will join a depth chart with Deshaun Watson, A.J. McCarron, and Alex McGough. 

The Texans have kept three to four quarterbacks during training camp over the past few seasons to have enough arms to throw routes and run practice. 

In 2019, Tiano threw for 2,241 yards with 14 touchdowns and ten interceptions, completing 53% of his passes. He also rushed 85 times for 384 yards with nine rushing touchdowns averaging 4.5 yards a carry. Tiano amassed 2,242 all-purpose yards averaging 218.8 yards a game. 

For his career, Tiano appeared in 28 games throwing for 5,825 yards for 35 touchdowns and 22 interceptions completing 57% of his passes. In those games, he also rushed 744 times for ten rushing touchdowns. 

