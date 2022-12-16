Texans vs. Chiefs Week 15: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans host the playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

The Houston Texans host the team from Kansas City that used to boast the same mascot now familiar in Houston. For three seasons from 1960 to 1962, the Kansas City Chiefs called Dallas, Texas home, and were known as the Dallas Texans.

That team accomplished something the current Texans were not able to, early success. The Dallas Texans won the AFL Championship in 1962, their last season in Dallas before moving north the following year.

The Houston Texans couldn't match that success after their debut year in 2002 and didn't see the playoffs until 10 seasons later in 2011. Now some fans of the team are having the same feeling they felt back in 2002 - similar to suffering through the early years of an expansion team.

While the Texans are mired in a season of disappointment, Kansas City can clinch the AFC West title with a win on Sunday.

Houston owns the league's worst offense and third-worst defense. That doesn't bode well for the Texans, who will be facing Kansas City's league-leading offense.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills will make his first start since returning from being benched for two games. Mills was used last week against the Cowboys, but Houston also inserted Jeff Driskel into the game to mix things up.

Houston will be without the team's leading rusher, Dameon Pierce, who suffered an injury late in the game against Dallas last week.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,160 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. The Texans haven't been horrible against the pass this year allowing just 214.4 yards per game and intercepted Dak Prescott two times last week.

WHAT: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1)

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (71,995)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

SPREAD: Kansas City Chiefs -15.5 (+110), Houston Texans +15.5 (-133)

TOTAL: 49.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Chiefs -901, Texans +600

