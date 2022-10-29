Texans vs. Titans: 3 Starters OUT for Short-Handed Houston; Is Brandin Cooks OK?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will be shorthanded against the Tennessee Titans on both sides of the football.

The Texans officially ruled out starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins and starting wide receiver Nico Collins along with starting right offensive guard A.J. Cann.

Maliek Collins and Nico Collins and Cann didn't practice this week.

Maliek Collins (chest) and Collins (groin) were not expected to play all week since getting injured against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nico Collins will be replaced in the starting lineup by Phillip Dorsett, who caught a touchdown pass against Las Vegas. The Texans are expected to lean heavily on No. 1 wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who's the subject of trade discussions, along with Chris Moore, who caught a touchdown against the Raiders, and new wide receiver Tyron Johnson.

“Phillip has been working hard throughout the offseason, training camp, into the season, it hasn’t changed," offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "He understands that he has a great opportunity to show that he is an every-down player. It was important for our offense for him to make that play down in the red zone, and we expect that he’ll be able to make more plays.”

Both Maliek Collins and Nico Collins' injuries are not regarded as long-term setbacks.

Cooks was added to the injury report Friday with a wrist injury and is listed as questionable. He participated fully. Cooks is expected to play Sunday. For the Titans, meanwhile, the headliner is a change at QB, with rookie Malik Willis expected to start.

Starting defensive end Rasheem Green was added to the injury report with a knee injury and listed as limited and questionable. Green is expected to play, barring a setback.

Not having Nico Collins represents a blow to the Texans' offense, though. He has 18 catches for 305 yards, averaging 16.9 yards per reception.

"Nico’s position of course, he has become more and more of what we are doing offensively," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "That production has been important for some of the growth we’ve made offensively."

Signed to a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason, Collins got hurt on a sack of Carr by Green.

Collins, 27, has 11 tackles, two for losses and two quarterback hits this season.

Collins recorded 29 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits last season.

Without Collins, the Texans were more vulnerable in run defense as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs piled up 143 rushing yards with three second-half touchdowns.

"For Maliek, he’s our 3-technique," Smith said. "Everything starts up front at the defensive line. The engine of the defensive line is the three-technique position. Playing without him, I think he only had 10 plays, it hurt us a lot. You can trace some of the problems we had to a player like that not being out there.”

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Need tickets to a future Texans game? Check out SI Tickets!