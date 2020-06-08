State of The Texans
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Texans Watch: Michael Thomas puts in work preparing for the season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans' safety Michael Thomas is not only working to get accustomed to his hometown team but the defense also. Considered one of the top special teams' players in the NFL, Thomas could fit into the safety equation for the 2020 season.  

Thomas will be in a safety group that boasts leader Justin Reid, special teams standout A.J. Moore and new acquisitions Eric Murry and Jaylen Watkins. 

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said they are excited to have the veteran presence of Thomas on the defense. Head coach Bill O'Brien called him "DTS" which is dependable, tough and smart which is the type of player they want on the football team. 

With open competition in the secondary, Thomas has a chance to win a spot on the defense with Reid and Murray heading into camp as the starters. 

With the Texans players waiting for clearance to return to the field, the team will continue their zoom meetings and Thomas himself continues to get to work on making sure he is ready for the season. 

Thomas was working with Rischad Whitfield, The Footwork King, and they posted a video of their workout. 

Watch Michael Thomas

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans show solidarity for George Floyd taking part in peaceful protests with the people

The Houston Texans have stepped up to take part in peaceful protests after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pavithr Goli

NFL issues protocols for the return of Texans players to NRG Stadium

The Houston Texans will start preparing for their players to return to NRG Stadium after a memo from the league was sent out putting out to the entire league on guidelines for the return of players.

Patrick D. Starr

Cooking with State of the Texans: Putting the Texans Cookbook to the Test (Part 1)

State of the Texans went to the kitchen to put the Houston Texans cookbook to the test in this installment of making Vanderpancakes (Dutch Pancakes).

Patrick D. Starr

Four coaches that could replace retired Brad Seeley as Texans special teams coordinator

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retired late last week leaving a huge hold in their coaching staff heading into the 2020 season. Here are four possible coaches that could fill that vacancy that Seely has left.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside AFC South: Which rookie free agent will have the best chance to make an impact on the roster in 2020?

Which rookie free agent has the best chance to make an impact for the Houston Texans in 2020? We take a closer look at exactly who that player could be in this week's Inside AFC South.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retires after 31-seasons in the NFL

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely will be retiring from the NFL ending his 31-year coaching career in the league.

Patrick D. Starr

Dolphins Brian Flores' message has impact on Bill O'Brien

Miami Dolphins Brian Flores statement on the killing on George Floyd inspired his close friend Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to listen even more about the struggles of the black community.

Patrick D. Starr

Michael Thomas looking to bring his top-end special teams play to the Texans

Houston Texans special teams ace Michael Thomas knew the ticket to staying in the NFL is excelling on special teams.

Pavithr Goli

Deshaun Watson in Black Lives Matters message aimed at the NFL

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was in a Black Lives Matters message aimed at the NFL along side some of the top black athletes in the game.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien continues to show he is on the right side in supporting the black community

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien continues to be part of the change for the black community with his actions supporting his own team through the years.

Patrick D. Starr