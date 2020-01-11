State of The Texans
Texans Will Fuller Cleared for Takeoff in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has been cleared to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the Divisional playoff game. Fuller missed the opening Wild Card game due to an injured groin that he suffered in week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

To start the week, when head coach Bill O'Brien was asked about the status of Will Fuller he liked the way things were heading. 

"I think so far so good," O'Brien said. "But I think it's going to be a game-time decision."

Fuller met with the media on Friday to discuss his health and he left his game status in O'Brien's hands. 

"I would love to be out there," Fuller explained. "I'm just doing what OB (Bill O'Brien) tells me. Getting a lot of treatment and just doing some things in practice, and hopefully, that's good enough for him, and he can put me out there."

Fuller worked with the rehab group inside the building and even worked pregame with Deshaun Watson and Kenny Stills before the Buffalo Bills game running routes. 

He will continue to receive treatment on his groin in Kansas City to make sure he is as close as he can be to 100% of game time on Sunday. 

