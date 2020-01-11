State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Will Fuller Hopeful that Treatment Gets Him Ready for the Texans Divisional Round Game

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans labeled wide receiver Will Fuller as a game-time decision for their Divisional game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Fuller missed the first playoff game due to his groin injury, and his presence is needed for Sunday against the Chiefs. 

Fuller admitted that his groin was still bothering him and that he would continue to receive treatment in Houston and in Kansas City to get ready for the game. 

"I would love to be out there," Fuller explained. "I'm just doing what OB (Bill O'Brien) tells me. Getting a lot of treatment and just doing some things in practice, and hopefully, that's good enough for him, and he can put me out there."

O'Brien has the final clearance to put Fuller on the field with the guidance of the medical staff. Fuller outlined what the discussion between him and O'Brien would be about his health heading into Sunday. 

"It will probably just be a conversation between me and him of me letting him know how I feel, and that will be it," Fuller explained.

Signs continue to point to Fuller being active this weekend if there are no setbacks with his groin. With the season on the line against the Chiefs, Fuller wants to be on the field with his teammates. 

"Oh yeah, I would love to play," Fuller said of the Divisional round. "

"You know, the biggest game in franchise history, we can go and do something that the organization has never done. I would love to be a part of that."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Johnathan Joseph Likes the Depth at Cornerback for the Texans Heading into the Divisional Round

Johnathan Joseph is pleased with the depth at the Houston Texans' cornerback position they are taking into their Divisional Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

"So Far So Good" For Texans Will Fuller Potential Return to the Field Against the Chiefs

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will be a game time decision for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His progression during the week from his groin injury has been going well in order to get him back on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans Bill O'Brien Issues an Apology for Heated Exchange with a Fan

Head coach Bill O'Brien issued an apology after a heated exchange with a fan during the Houston Texans game against the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Deshaun Watson's Style of Play Makes the Texans Go

Deshaun Watson' style of play is not going to change for anyone and the Houston Texans are just fine with that.

Patrick D. Starr

Patrick Mahomes Knows It is a "60-Minute Fight" With Deshaun Watson on the Field for the Texans

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes understands that Deshaun Watson keeps the Houston Texans in every game he steps on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Deshaun Watson and the Post-Season are a Good Combination for the Texans

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is closing in on plenty of franchise post-season records just entering his third ever career start this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans Bill O'Brien Keeping Will Fuller's Injury Status Close to His Vest

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien would not discuss wide receiver Will Fuller's health status heading into their Divisional Round Matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

"Never Really Know What to Expect" Tyrann Mathieu on Texans Deshaun Watson

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu knows their defense has to control Deshaun Watson and play under control when they face him in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Taking the Day-By-Day Approach to Push Towards Their Ultimate Goal

The Houston Texans are on the doorstep of doing what no other team in franchise history has ever done in appearing in the AFC Championship. The Texans are not looking beyond the Kansas City Chiefs but focusing on the day that is ahead of them.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans J.J. Watt Pleased on How His Body Responded After The Playoff Win

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt missed over half of the season due to his torn pectoral. After the win against the Buffalo Bills, Watt was pleased how everything turned out for him from a health standpoint.

Patrick D. Starr