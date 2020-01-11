Will Fuller Hopeful that Treatment Gets Him Ready for the Texans Divisional Round Game

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans labeled wide receiver Will Fuller as a game-time decision for their Divisional game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Fuller missed the first playoff game due to his groin injury, and his presence is needed for Sunday against the Chiefs.

Fuller admitted that his groin was still bothering him and that he would continue to receive treatment in Houston and in Kansas City to get ready for the game.

"I would love to be out there," Fuller explained. "I'm just doing what OB (Bill O'Brien) tells me. Getting a lot of treatment and just doing some things in practice, and hopefully, that's good enough for him, and he can put me out there."

O'Brien has the final clearance to put Fuller on the field with the guidance of the medical staff. Fuller outlined what the discussion between him and O'Brien would be about his health heading into Sunday.

"It will probably just be a conversation between me and him of me letting him know how I feel, and that will be it," Fuller explained.

Signs continue to point to Fuller being active this weekend if there are no setbacks with his groin. With the season on the line against the Chiefs, Fuller wants to be on the field with his teammates.

"Oh yeah, I would love to play," Fuller said of the Divisional round. "

"You know, the biggest game in franchise history, we can go and do something that the organization has never done. I would love to be a part of that."

