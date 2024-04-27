NFL Draft, Round 7: Titans Take Miami Safety James Williams at No. 242
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans continued to add secondary help on Saturday, picking Miami's James Williams in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams spent three seasons at Miami and had an outstanding year in 2023 with 73 tackles, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Earlier in the draft, the Titans addressed secondary concerns by selecting cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. out of Louisville. Tennessee used four of their first six picks to address defensive gaps.
The Titans also selected Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the second round and North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray in the fourth round.
In three seasons at Miami, Williams was credited with 162 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions.
