JC Latham's Journey Against Best Competition Prepared Him for Next Big Step: Left Tackle for Titans
NASHVILLE — JC Latham's journey to becoming the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the Tennessee Titans' presumptive left tackle of the future is paved with his burning desire to compete against the best players possible.
In high school, Latham played at IMG, a program known for nurturing professional athletes. He then played for legendary coach Nick Saban in Alabama.
In short, Latham has been around successful programs since he started playing football as a child. He's hoping to continue evolving in the National Football League with the Titans.
"I wanted to go to Alabama because I love being in that competitive environment where I now play with guys who are the number one pick and number three pick, like Will Anderson and Dallas Turner," Latham said. "And so, it wasn't nothing out of the ordinary for me.
"It's actually kind of weird going against guys who aren't considered the best in their position or guys who don't bring that type of energy, because I get frustrated because I feel like I rise to the level of my competition. And I can't get better at going against somebody that doesn't want to be better themselves. So, I love being in situations where I can be in an environment now in the NFL where everybody wants to be the best and push themselves every single day. "
Latham showed his festive spirit Thursday night when he bear-hugged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on stage in Detroit. His exuberance, plus his 6-foot-6, 342-pound frame, filled the room during his introductory press conference Friday in Nashville.
However, as a player, he knows how to flip the switch to nasty and competitive and credits observing greats such as Kobe Bryant.
"One thing I picked up from Kobe, Michael Jordan, and all those greats is that they find something that triggers them to run through a guy's face and do it, like Marshawn Lynch said, over and over and over again. That's the mindset you have to have. It's cool to be cordial off the field; (on the field), you have to dominate."
Latham said he can find the motivation anywhere — such an opposing player's orthodontic choices.
"I don't like guys thinking they can match up with me," Latham said. "I wear a grill now, but I don't play with a grill and I remember it pissed me off the first time a guy played with a grill in against me. I took it personally and with a lot of disrespect because I took it as him caring more about how he looks than playing against me."
