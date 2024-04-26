2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Complete List of Every 1st Round Pick
The ultimate offseason event has finally arrived: It's time for the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams across the league are looking to add the perfect pieces to their rosters in an effort to start competing for playoff spots and Super Bowl contention for the next few years.
Some will be successful, others will face some hurdles. Regardless, the NFL Draft is the ultimate roster construction event and it generates a lot of intrigue and excitement.
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2 and 3 are scheduled for Friday, April 26 and will begin at 6 p.m. CT. To conclude, Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 27, beginning at 11 a.m. CT.
Detroit is the host city of this year's event. The draft will air on several network, including NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.
Here's the complete rundown of every pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft:
1. Chicago Bears — Caleb Williams, quarterback (USC)
2. Washington Commanders — Jayden Daniels, quarterback (LSU)
3. New England Patriots — Drake Maye, quarterback (North Carolina)
4. Arizona Cardinals — Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver (Ohio State)
5. Los Angeles Chargers — Joe Alt, offensive tackle (Notre Dame)
6. New York Giants — Malik Nabers, wide receiver (LSU)
7. Tennessee Titans — JC Latham, offensive tackle (Alabama)
8. Atlanta Falcons — Michael Penix Jr., quarterback (Washington)
9. Chicago Bears — Rome Odunze, wide receiver (Washington)
10. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Jets) — JJ McCarthy, quarterback (Michigan)
11. New York Jets (via trade with Vikings) — Olu Fashanu, offensive tackle (Penn State)
12. Denver Broncos — Bo Nix, quarterback, (Oregon)
13. Las Vegas Raiders — Brock Bowers, tight end (Georgia)
14. New Orleans Saints — Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle (Oregon State)
15. Indianapolis Colts — Laiatu Latu, defensive end (UCLA)
16. Seattle Seahawks — Byron Murphy, defensive tackle (Texas)
17. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Jaguars) — Dallas Turner, linebacker (Alabama)
18. Cincinnati Bengals — Amarius Mims, offensive tackle (Georgia)
19. Los Angeles Rams — Jared Verse, defensive end (Florida State)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Troy Fautanu, offensive tackle (Washington)
21. Miami Dolphins — Chop Robinson, defensive end (Penn State)
22. Philadelphia Eagles — Quinyon Mitchell, defensive back (Toledo)
23. Jacksonville Jaguars — Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver (LSU)
24. Detroit Lions (via trade with Cowboys) — Terrion Arnold, defensive back (Alabama)
25. Green Bay Packers — Jordan Morgan, offensive tackle (Arizona)
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Graham Barton, center (Duke)
27. Arizona Cardinals — Darius Robinson, defensive tackle (Missouri)
28. Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Bills) — Xavier Worthy, wide receiver (Texas)
29. Dallas Cowboys (via trade with Lions) — Tyler Guyton, offensive tackle (Oklahoma)
30. Baltimore Ravens — Nate Wiggins, defensive back (Clemson)
31. San Francisco 49ers — Ricky Pearsall, wide receiver (Florida)
32. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Bills) — Xavier Legette, wide receiver (South Carolina)
Selections by position
- Offensive tackle — 8
- Wide receiver — 7
- Quarterback — 6
- Defensive end — 3
- Defensive back — 3
- Defensive tackle — 2
- Tight end — 1
- Center — 1
- Linebacker — 1
Related NFL Draft stories
- HOW TO WATCH 2024 NFL Draft: Here's all the information you need to know for viewing the 2024 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 25-April 27. CLICK HERE
- ROUND 1 SCENARIOS: What will the Titans do with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is the most likely scenario, but there are a few other options available to general manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan. CLICK HERE
- NIL EFFECT ON SCOUTING IS NIL: "I don't think NIL (name-image-likeness compensation for college athletes) has affected how we scout players at all," says Titans general manager Ran Carthon. But there are only 58 underclassmen in the 2024 draft — the fewest since 2011 and down from 130 in 2021, before NIL laws took effect. CLICK HERE