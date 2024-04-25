How To Watch The Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft
NASHVILLE — It's time for the 2024 NFL Draft. Around 8:15 CT Thursday night, Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon is expected to make the team's first-round pick.
Barring a trade, the Titans own the No. 7 overall selection in the draft. Most observers, including a recent Fan Nation mock draft, expect the Titans to take Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Carthon told reporters on Tuesday that for all intents and purposes the Titans were done with draft preparations. He said the team remains open-minded about potentially trading the pick.
"People are nosy," Carthon said. "And I think we owe it to our organization, I owe it to Coach Callahan and his staff, to listen to all calls no matter where they fall, just to see if there's anything enticing. If it's anything that's going to blow us away to make us really want to trade back. But we're just listening at this point."
The 2024 NFL Draft
- THURSDAY: Round 1, 7 p.m. CT
- FRIDAY: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m. CT
- SATURDAY: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m. CT
- HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Titans' draft picks
- Round 1: 7th overall.
- Round 2: 38th overall.
- Round 3: currently no pick.
- Round 4: 106th overall.
- Round 5: 146th overall.
- Round 6: 182nd overall.
- Round 7: 242nd and 252nd overall.
NFL Draft First Round
1. Bears
2. Commanders
3. Patriots
4. Cardinals
5. Chargers
6. Giants
7. TITANS
8. Falcons
9. Bears
10. Jets
11. Vikings
12. Broncos
13. Raiders
14. Saints
15. Colts
16. Seahawks
17. Jaguars
18. Bengals
19. Rams
20. Steelers
21. Dolphins
22. Eagles
23. Vikings
24. Cowboys
25. Packers
26. Buccaneers
27. Cardinals
28. Bills
29. Lions
30. Ravens
31. 49ers
32. Chiefs
