Jayon Brown Injured Just Before Halftime

The Tennessee Titans are already battered and bruised enough on defense. It may have just gotten worse.

Inside linebacker Jayon Brown landed awkwardly after being clipped by a Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen late in the second quarter at M & T Bank Stadium. Ben Powers was penalized for clipping on the play, which occurred in the final minute of the second quarter.

Brown grabbed his left elbow while he was surrounded by trainers on the field. He had made three tackles in the contest.

Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Will Compton replaced Brown for the final play of the first half and was on the field with the defense for the start of the second half.

The Titans entered Sunday's game without Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney and safety Kenny Vaccaro. The Titans placed Clowney (knee) on the Injured Reserve list on Saturday, while Vaccaro, the team’s leading tackler, is out for at least one game with a concussion.

Brown has played and started all nine games this season. He leads the Titans 73 total tackles. He also has four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack, four quarterback pressures and an interception

.

Compton has been on and off of the practice squad this season. Amidst the current slew of injury concerns, he was elevated to the active roster ahead of the contest against the Ravens.

Compton has played in five games this season. His most recent appearance was Week 7, when the Titans lost 27-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has six total tackles this season (three solo, three assists) in that one.

Undrafted in 2013, he has played in 83 career games, starting 39 of them. He spent five seasons with Washington, one with the Raiders and now two with the Titans. He has 345 career tackles, six tackles for a loss and one sack.

Baltimore led Tennessee 14-10 at the time of Brown’s injury.