SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Another Titans' Starter Ruled Out for Sunday

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The injury issues got worse for the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro was ruled out because of a concussion. The veteran strong safety was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice but was a full participant on Friday and was expected to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Six others were ruled out due to injury issues on Friday. That group included outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, left guard Rodger Saffold, and wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Vaccaro is the Titans’ third-leading tackler with 56 stops through nine games. He also has one sack, four quarterback pressures, four tackles for loss and four passes defensed.

He has played 38 out of 41 games since he signed with the Titans early in training camp in 2018. The eighth-year veteran also made his NFL playoff debut last year. A first-round pick (24th overall) by New Orleans in 2013, he was a part of two playoff teams with the Saints but was injured and unable to play during the postseason each time.

The change in Vaccaro’s status was just one of several roster moves the Titans announced Saturday. Also:

• Clowney and cornerback Kareem Orr were placed on injured reserve. Clowney has battled a knee injury in recent weeks that caused him to miss the Nov. 8 victory over Chicago. He did return to the lineup last week against Indianapolis.

• Cornerback Greg Mabin was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. A veteran of 29 NFL games with three other franchises, Mabin is now available to make his Titans debut.

• Inside linebacker Will Compton and outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper were designated as practice squad additions to the active roster. Both will automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.

• Long snapper Matt Overton, who has played the last two games, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster as a replacement for a player on the COVID-19 reserve list (inside linebacker David Long).

The Titans (6-3) and Ravens (6-3) currently are among the five AFC teams tied for the conference’s three wild card spots. Based on current tiebreakers, Baltimore is in line for the final playoff berth while Tennessee is out.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knee Issue Lands Clowney on Injured Reserve

Outside linebacker's quest for his first sack for the Tennessee Titans will wait at least three more weeks.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Good Calls

A look at the best coaching moves the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have made thus far in 2020.

David Boclair

Know the Foe: Five Questions About the Ravens

The Tennessee Titans' Week 11 opponent has plenty of options in the run game but injury issues along the defensive line.

David Boclair

Saints Pluck Backup QB From Practice Squad

Trevor Siemian had been kept separate from the rest of the Titans in recent weeks to ensure his availability in the event of more COVID-19 issues.

David Boclair

Friday Injury Report: Big Names Ruled Out

Left guard Rodger Saffold, linebacker Jadeveon Clowney among six who won't play; two others questionable.

David Boclair

Dez Bryant a Possible Ravens Gameday Addition

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has gotten two snaps in a game since being added to Baltimore's practice squad last month.

David Boclair

Dean Pees Open to Coaching Again

Former Titans defensive coordinator says he is willing to consider coming out of retirement.

David Boclair

Titans Brace for Ravens at Their Best

Sunday's game is a chance for Baltimore to exact revenge for last season's playoff loss, and for both teams to improve their current playoff positioning.

Mike Hogan

Thursday Injury Report: Concussion Keeps Humphries Out of Action

Slot receiver seems all but certain to miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

David Boclair

Byard Believes First INT of 2020 is Past Due

Safety has excelled in that statistic in the NFL, at Middle Tennessee State.

Mike Hogan