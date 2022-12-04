Burks Knocked Out Early Against Eagles

The primary subplot of Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles did not get a chance to play out as expected.

Treylon Burks, the Titans’ rookie wide receiver who was drafted as a replacement to A.J. Brown, was knocked from the contest when he was knocked out on a touchdown reception with 2:57 to play in the first quarter. With that, the chance to measure the two big, physical receivers against one another vanished.

Burks, the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft, took a hit to the head and – based on the reaction of teammates – appeared to be briefly rendered unconscious when he leaped and pulled in quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s 25-yard pass. After trainers tended to him for several minutes, he walked to the sideline on his own and then went to the locker room for evaluation where he underwent a concussion evaluation.

Shortly after halftime, he officially was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Safety Marcus Epps was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.

It was the first touchdown reception of Burks’ career – in his eighth game. He scored his first touchdown a week earlier when he recovered a fumble in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was also Burks’ only reception of the contest, and it capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that tied the score 7-7. The Eagles took an early lead when DeVonta Smith ended the game’s opening possession with a 34-yard touchdown catch.

The contest was the first between Tennessee (7-4) and Philadelphia (10-1) since the Titans traded Brown, their leading receiver each of the previous three seasons, to the Eagles during the opening day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee used a pick acquired in that deal to select Burks.

Brown had the game’s first reception, a 7-yard gain on the second snap of the day. He answered Burks' touchdown with one of his own – a 41-yard reception – a short time later.

Burks came into the day as the Titans’ second-leading receiver with 24 catches for 334 yards and was playing his best football to date. He had 14 receptions for 205 yards in the previous three games after his return from a turf toe injury that sidelined him for four contests.

“We are just trying to keep building each and every week,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday. “He is building some momentum right now and we just want to keep expanding his role and what he can do for us.

“He is doing some good things. We just have to keep expanding on that and building on it.”

That process is finished is finished for the day, and Burks will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol, which is likely to cause him to miss practice time in the coming days as well.