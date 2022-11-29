Burks Opens Up Offense for Others

NASHVILLE – The emergence of Treylon Burks as a playmaker should be a boost for the rest of the Tennessee Titans' pass-catchers as well.

That’s what fellow wide receiver Robert Woods hopes, anyway.

Burks, the Titans’ first-round pick in the 2022 draft, is coming off the two best games of his young career. He caught four passes for 70 yards in the Titans’ loss to Cincinnati last Sunday, following a seven-catch, 111-yard performance in the Titans’ win over Green Bay on Nov. 17.

It’s no coincidence that quarterback Ryan Tannehill had his two most productive performances of the season in those contests. He threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay and 291 yards against the Bengals.

In Woods’ mind, the more Burks shows he’s a big-time target for Tannehill, and the more likely the Titans are to throw the ball in general.

“I like it because I feel like it brings confidence to the passing game, a playmaker to go up and snatch the ball,” Woods said Monday. “I feel like it just feeds energy to – I would say – throw the ball a little bit more, and we have playmakers who can go out there and make these plays when given the opportunity.”

Since returning from his turf-toe injury, Burks has 14 catches for 205 yards in three games, averaging 14.6 yards per reception. He has receptions of 51, 43 and 51 yards in his last two outings.

Burks’ ability to get behind defenders should create more room underneath for receivers Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, as well as tight ends Austin Hooper and Chig Okonkwo.

“Treylon has shown that (play-making ability),” Woods said. “Being able to be a receiver on the other side of that … (When Burks) can make plays downfield and back the defense up, it really allows guys to work underneath and create more space in these zones. When you have a playmaker that can stretch the defense, it opens up the passing game.”

More space might well benefit Woods, who – like the Titans’ passing attack in general – has not been consistently productive this season.

Woods did have one of his best games of the year in Green Bay, catching six passes for 69 yards. But in his four other games over the past five weeks, Woods has a combined six catches for 52 yards.

Overall this season, the 30-year-old – coming off ACL surgery – has 32 catches for 351 yards (11.0-yard average) and one touchdown in 11 games. He’s averaging 32 receiving yards per game, a big difference from his years in the Los Angeles Rams’ pass-heavy offense. In five years playing for the Rams, Woods averaged between 59 and 76 yards per contest.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported the Titans restructured Woods’ contract, giving the team added cap space this year and perhaps giving him more job security in 2023.

Is Woods’ role here so far about what he expected?

“Yeah, I would say we’re winning and contending for playoffs,” Woods said.

Those chances should only get better if Burks continues to progress and brings the overall passing game with him.

“I would say the shots are there,” Woods said. “We’ve just got to click on them. It takes all 11 (players).

“But I will say the options are there. We have shots. We’ve just got to protect our front, get guys open in a timely manner. We have to catch the football and we’ve got to throw the football as well.”