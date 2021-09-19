Lewan Injured During Warmups, Won't Play Versus Seahawks

The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle missed 11 games last season with a knee injury and four in 2019 due to an NFL suspension.

The Tennessee Titans lost left tackle Taylor Lewan to an injury Sunday – before their game against the Seattle Seahawks started.

According to numerous media reports from Lumen Field, it appeared that the three-time Pro Bowler sustained a leg injury early in pre-game warmups. He limped off the field with trainers a short time later and then was listed among the Titans’ inactives for the contest.

Kendall Lamm, a free-agent addition during the offseason, is the most likely candidate to start in his place.

Lewan, who sustained a season-ending knee injury five games into the 2020 schedule, made an inauspicious return to the lineup last Sunday. He was the blocker most victimized by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who had five sacks in the contest, which Tennessee lost 38-13.

Lewan was particularly critical of his performance days later and vowed to learn from the experience. Now, he will have to wait to show that he can do better.

Since the start of 2019, Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold have played just 18 out of a possible 33 games together, not counting the playoffs. Lewan missed four contest in 2019 while serving a league suspension and then 11 games – plus one in the postseason – in 2020 due to the knee injury and subsequent surgery.

“I think he and I are very excited to play a full season together, finally,” Lewan said during the preseason. “I definitely have not helped out with that the last two years.”

Lamm is a seventh-year veteran who has started 27 games for two franchises (Houston, Cleveland) in his career. Only three of those starts have been at left tackle, including one for the Browns in 2020.

He stepped in at that spot briefly last Sunday when Lewan missed two series due to cramps.