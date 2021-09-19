September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lewan Injured During Warmups, Won't Play Versus Seahawks

The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle missed 11 games last season with a knee injury and four in 2019 due to an NFL suspension.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Tennessee Titans lost left tackle Taylor Lewan to an injury Sunday – before their game against the Seattle Seahawks started.

According to numerous media reports from Lumen Field, it appeared that the three-time Pro Bowler sustained a leg injury early in pre-game warmups. He limped off the field with trainers a short time later and then was listed among the Titans’ inactives for the contest.

Kendall Lamm, a free-agent addition during the offseason, is the most likely candidate to start in his place.

Lewan, who sustained a season-ending knee injury five games into the 2020 schedule, made an inauspicious return to the lineup last Sunday. He was the blocker most victimized by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who had five sacks in the contest, which Tennessee lost 38-13.

Lewan was particularly critical of his performance days later and vowed to learn from the experience. Now, he will have to wait to show that he can do better.

Since the start of 2019, Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold have played just 18 out of a possible 33 games together, not counting the playoffs. Lewan missed four contest in 2019 while serving a league suspension and then 11 games – plus one in the postseason – in 2020 due to the knee injury and subsequent surgery.

“I think he and I are very excited to play a full season together, finally,” Lewan said during the preseason. “I definitely have not helped out with that the last two years.”

Lamm is a seventh-year veteran who has started 27 games for two franchises (Houston, Cleveland) in his career. Only three of those starts have been at left tackle, including one for the Browns in 2020.

He stepped in at that spot briefly last Sunday when Lewan missed two series due to cramps.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) walks off the field after their 38 to 13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Lewan Injured During Warmups, Won't Play Versus Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Three Things (Plus a Little More) to Know About Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Quotes of Notes: Seahawks Talk Matchup With Titans

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.
News

Brown, Metcalf to Measure Up for First Time as Pros

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
News

Jones Works to Put 'Rough' Start Behind Him

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Santoso (9) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
GM Report

Latest Kicker Addition Not New to Titans

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) warms up during a joint training camp practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
News

Friday Injury Report: Farley Ruled Out

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara.
Center Stage+

Should a Titans Assistant Be a USC Head Coach Candidate?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball ahead of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) and linebacker Malik Harrison (40) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Injury Issues Catch Up to Mariota Again