Four Players Released as Post-Draft Moves Continue

The Tennessee Titans continued to reshape their roster in the wake of the 2022 NFL Draft when they released four players – two at one position – on Monday.

Suddenly out of work are outside linebackers Kobe Jones and Tuzar Skipper, inside linebacker Nate Hall and tight end Austin Fort. All four were signed to futures contracts following the 2021 regular season.

The roster shuffle began almost immediately at the conclusion of the draft Saturday, when third-string quarterback Kevin Hogan was released.

“You're constantly looking,” general manager Jon Robinson said. “… They don't necessarily have to have a home right now. We'll keep kind of combing through all of that.”

A look at the latest players released by the Titans:

• Austin Fort, TE: Fort was on the practice squad from Week 2 through the end of the season but was passed over for a spot on the active roster in favor free agent Ryan Izzo, when MyCole Pruitt spent went on injured reserve with two games to go. Undrafted in 2019, he spent two-plus season with Denver either on the practice squad or injured reserve but never made it to the active roster.

• Nate Hall, LB: He played 10 games for the Houston Texans in 2020, almost exclusively as a special teams performer. Undrafted in 2019, he has spent time with six different franchises, including stints on the L.A. Chargers’ and Arizona Cardinals’ practice squads last season as well as time on injured reserve with Carolina.

• Kobe Jones, OLB: An undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2021, he was one of the first players signed to a futures contract for 2022 (the deal was done ahead of the playoff loss to Cincinnati). He also has spent time with Atlanta and Miami but has not appeared in an NFL regular-season contest.

• Tuzar Skipper, OLB: In and out of the lineup in 2020 as a regular gameday addition from practice squad, he was out of work during the 2021 season until he was added to the practice squad in mid-December. His career includes 10 games played, four for Tennessee and six for the New York Giants (2019).