Malik Willis Already Has Taken One QB's Job

The Titans released veteran backup Kevin Hogan, who was third on the depth chart at the start of the offseason, a day after they drafted Willis in the third round.

It did not take long for Malik Willis to start to climb the Tennessee Titans’ depth chart.

Saturday, fewer than 24 hours after he was drafted in the third round, the rookie quarterback got a little closer to the starting spot currently occupied by Ryan Tannehill because the Titans released Kevin Hogan.

Willis became the third quarterback selected in this year’s draft when Tennessee selected him in the third round (86th overall) on Friday. An intriguing prospect with obvious physical gifts, he spent the past two seasons at Liberty University after having started his career at Auburn.

There is no need for the Titans to rush him into action this season if he is not ready. Tannehill is a proven starter who has helped the team to three straight playoff appearances.

However, they will want to get Willis as much practice time as possible, and his addition to the roster gave them four at that position, with Tannehill, Hogan, Willis and Logan Woodside, the primary backup for the past two seasons. That was one too many.

“When we get to the third round, (Willis) was the best player on our board,” Robinson said Friday. “We felt the value was there to add a player at that position.

“Obviously, there's a lot of things that we're going to have to work with and develop that our coaches are excited, and I know (Willis) is ready to get here and get to work.”

Hogan, 29, joined the Titans last November as a member of the practice squad when the Carolina Panthers signed Matt Barkley to their active roster. He appeared in one game (mop-up duty in a blowout loss at New England), which was his first appearance in a regular-season contest since 2017.

The Titans re-signed him early in the offseason.

A fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2016, Hogan has spent time with six different franchises and has attempted 101 passes in nine career games. Now, he is looking for a seventh.

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

