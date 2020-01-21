AllTitans
Linebacker Agrees to Futures Contract

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Linebacker Josh Smith became the 11th player to sign a futures contract with the Tennessee Titans since Sunday’s loss in the AFC Championship.

Smith, out of Vanderbilt, was with the Titans briefly during training camp and spent time on the practice squad in December. His first exposure to the team was during the post-draft rookie orientation, in which he took part on a tryout basis.

The Titans re-signed Smith on Tuesday, a day after they signed 10 others to futures contracts. All 11 spent at least part of the 2019 season on the practice squad. Four appeared in at least one regular season contest.

Smith appeared in 40 games during his four seasons at Vanderbilt and started 12 contests at outside linebacker as a senior, when he was the team’s fifth leading tackler with 61 stops. He also recorded a team-high nine tackles for losses, three and a half sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

A futures contract secures a player’s rights for the coming season. It does not take effect until the start of the new contract year, March 18, in this case.

