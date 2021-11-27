A.J. Brown Now Out Until Late December

NASHVILLE – It has become a weekly thing for the Tennessee Titans. Rule a guy out for a game one day, put him on injured reserve the next.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown became the third high-profile player in as many weeks to follow that path. The Titans placed their leading receiver on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least the next three games. The earliest he can return is Week 16 against San Francisco.

Brown was unable to practice all week due to a chest injury sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, and on Friday coaches ruled him out for Sunday’s game against New England.

Two weeks ago, wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday and placed on injured reserve the following day. A week later, outside linebacker Bud Dupree (abdomen) continued the pattern.

Without Brown, the Titans have three wide receivers on the active roster, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and rookie Dez Fitzpatrick. A fourth, Cody Hollister, was named a COVID elevation from the practice squad and will be available to play against the Patriots.

Veteran Golden Tate, signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, has not been added to the active roster and – as of now – is unavailable for Sunday.

New England is one of three teams that has held opposing quarterbacks to less than a 60 percent completion rate this season (59.6), leads with the NFL with 18 interceptions and is second in opposing passer rating at 71.2.

Brown’s addition means Tennessee now has five wide receivers on injured reserve. The others are Jones, Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson and Racey McMath.

Brown has led or tied for the team lead in receptions six times, including five straight beginning in Week 5, and in receiving yards four times. The 2020 Pro Bowler has 46 catches for 615 yards (both team-highs) on the season and is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches.