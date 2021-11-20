Another Big Name Placed on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE – Bud Dupree is going to miss more than just Sunday’s game.

The Tennessee Titans (8-2) placed the outside linebacker on injured reserve Saturday, one day after they ruled him out for the contest against the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium. Dupree sustained an abdominal injury on the only snap he played last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The decision means he will miss at least three games, and the earliest he can return to action is Dec. 19, when the Titans travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, Dupree’s former team.

It also means that three of the Titans’ highest-paid players, in terms of total contract value, are now on injured reserve with Dupree, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Julio Jones. Henry went on IR on Nov. 1 with a broken foot, and Jones joined him on Nov. 13 due to ongoing issues with a hamstring injury.

In all, Tennessee has 16 players on injured reserve.

Dupree’s roster spot immediately was filled by tight end Tommy Hudson, who was added to the active roster off injured reserve. Hudson had not played since Week 4 against the New York Jets because of an ankle injury and was cleared to return to practice earlier this week.

Also Saturday, practice squad players cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard were designated as standard elevations from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Texans. Both will automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Tennessee signed Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract during the offseason despite the fact that he underwent reconstructive knee surgery last December. He played in seven of the first 10 games but has managed seven tackles with one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He also has six quarterback hits.

The timing of Hudson’s return is fortuitous because Geoff Swaim, who has been Tennessee’s starting tight end all season, also has been ruled out for Sunday. Swaim is dealing with a concussion.

Also among the seven Titans ruled out this week are cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion). Borders and Lilliard, respectively, will fill those two spots against the Texans.