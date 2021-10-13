Hooker Working Way Back to Active Roster

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have found stability at safety. But not a permanent solution.

Amani Hooker has been designated for return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. The move is an important step toward reclaiming his starting spot alongside Kevin Byard, which could happen as soon as Monday when the Titans host the Buffalo Bills.

“We’ve got to evaluate where (Hooker) is through practice,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “There is ‘return to play’ for a reason. … I think, for the most part, I’ve noticed with these guys (the important thing) is kind of how they respond after some work. So, we’ll see what that looks like on Friday.”

Also Wednesday, franchise officials formally announced the addition of inside linebacker Avery Williamson, who spent the first four years of his career (2014-17) with the Titans. Additionally, defensive lineman Kyle Peko, who was on the roster throughout training camp and the preseason, and linebacker Dylan Cole were added to the practice squad.

For now, Hooker remains on injured reserve, where he has been since Week 2. Return to practice starts a three-week window during which he can practice with the team, his fitness can be evaluated, and he can be returned to the active roster if he is deemed healthy enough.

Hooker was the starter in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals but left that contest with a foot injury and has not played since. He made six tackles, one short of his career-high, before he was hurt.

Bradley McDougald started in Hooker’s place in Week 2 at Seattle but was released days later, Dane Cruikshank has filled that spot since. Cruikshank is currently sixth on the team with 20 tackles.

Throughout the offseason, Hooker was the presumed successor to Kenny Vaccaro, who was released in March to free up salary cap space.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Hooker tied for the team lead with four interceptions in 2020 even though he was primarily a backup throughout the season. He did not miss a game during his first two seasons in the league and started three games last season when Vaccaro was injured.

His time as a starter got off to a rough start, but not it is only a matter of time until he gets to start over.

“I’m super-excited to have him back,” Byard said. “He’s always been locked in in meetings. We’re always talking about small stuff. I know how disappointed he was to have that injury early in the year, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be itching to get back out there, make some plays.

“He was flying around all through training camp and the preseason. So, I’m excited to have him back.”