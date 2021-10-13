    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Amani Hooker, Dane Cruikshank, Bradley McDougald, Kevin Byard

    Hooker Working Way Back to Active Roster

    The Tennessee Titans designated their starting strong safety for return to practice, which means he could play again as soon as Monday.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have found stability at safety. But not a permanent solution.

    Amani Hooker has been designated for return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. The move is an important step toward reclaiming his starting spot alongside Kevin Byard, which could happen as soon as Monday when the Titans host the Buffalo Bills.

    “We’ve got to evaluate where (Hooker) is through practice,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “There is ‘return to play’ for a reason. … I think, for the most part, I’ve noticed with these guys (the important thing) is kind of how they respond after some work. So, we’ll see what that looks like on Friday.”

    Also Wednesday, franchise officials formally announced the addition of inside linebacker Avery Williamson, who spent the first four years of his career (2014-17) with the Titans. Additionally, defensive lineman Kyle Peko, who was on the roster throughout training camp and the preseason, and linebacker Dylan Cole were added to the practice squad.

    For now, Hooker remains on injured reserve, where he has been since Week 2. Return to practice starts a three-week window during which he can practice with the team, his fitness can be evaluated, and he can be returned to the active roster if he is deemed healthy enough.

    Hooker was the starter in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals but left that contest with a foot injury and has not played since. He made six tackles, one short of his career-high, before he was hurt.

    Bradley McDougald started in Hooker’s place in Week 2 at Seattle but was released days later, Dane Cruikshank has filled that spot since. Cruikshank is currently sixth on the team with 20 tackles.

    Throughout the offseason, Hooker was the presumed successor to Kenny Vaccaro, who was released in March to free up salary cap space.

    A fourth-round pick in 2019, Hooker tied for the team lead with four interceptions in 2020 even though he was primarily a backup throughout the season. He did not miss a game during his first two seasons in the league and started three games last season when Vaccaro was injured.

    His time as a starter got off to a rough start, but not it is only a matter of time until he gets to start over.

    “I’m super-excited to have him back,” Byard said. “He’s always been locked in in meetings. We’re always talking about small stuff. I know how disappointed he was to have that injury early in the year, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be itching to get back out there, make some plays.

    “He was flying around all through training camp and the preseason. So, I’m excited to have him back.”

    Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) walks off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    GM Report

    Hooker Working Way Back to Active Roster

    29 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) lines up against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Radunz Positioned to be 'Next Man Up'

    19 hours ago
    Avery Williamson of the Jets running the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2020.
    GM Report

    Titans Plan to Bring Back 2015 Draft Pick

    18 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) walks the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
    GM Report

    Backup Tackle Ty Sambrailo Retires

    18 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) races past running backs coach Tony Dews during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Coaching Henry Not As Easy As It Seems

    22 hours ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) makes a tackle on Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    A.J. Brown's Struggles Obvious, Not the Cause

    Oct 11, 2021
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson (35) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during late third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021.
    News

    PFF Grades: Secondary, O-Line Earn High Marks

    Oct 11, 2021
    Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) attempts to tackle Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field.
    Game Day

    Jags Made Henry Earn Every Yard This Time

    Oct 10, 2021
    Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold (85) loses the ball after a hit from Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
    Game Day

    Titans 37, Jaguars 19: Moments That Mattered

    Oct 10, 2021