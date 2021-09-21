Titans Open Up Two Roster Spots

After injuries to two offensive linemen on Sunday, safety Bradley McDougald and defensive lineman Anthony Rush have been released.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans cleared a couple of roster spots Tuesday, which likely is an indication that they need to add offensive line reinforcements as the week progresses.

Safety Bradley McDougald and defensive lineman Anthony Rush were waived Tuesday, two days after two starters on the offensive line were injured. Corresponding moves to fill those spots were not made immediately, but on Monday tackle Christin DiLauro was returned to the practice squad and kicker Ryan Santoso was waived.

McDougald started at safety in the Titans’ 33-30 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and was credited with two tackles in 40 snaps for the defense (out of 54). Rush played just one snap on defense and four on special teams.

Backup safety Dane Cruikshank was on the field for two-thirds of the defensive snaps and set a career-high with three tackles. In 31 career games prior to Sunday, he made just two tackles, and his sudden emergence likely made McDougald expendable.

“He had some mistakes and there are some plays he would like to have back, but I thought he played fast and showed up,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “He played with a speed I think we are looking for, so I think he did enough to probably earn some more opportunities.”

Rush was fifth in the rotation among defensive linemen. The other four all played at least one-quarter of the defensive snaps against Seattle.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan was injured during pregame warmups and was among Tennessee’s inactives for the contest. Left guard Rodger Saffold sustained a shoulder injury during the game and ultimately played 39 percent of the snaps for the offense.

Their status for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts is undetermined.

“(Saffold) didn’t finish, and obviously, (Lewan) wasn’t available,” Vrabel said Monday. “I think we will know more as we make our way through the week, and we will see if we get both of those guys back.”

Ty Sambrailo played in place of Lewan and Aaron Brewer stepped in for Saffold. Two other offensive linemen, Kendall Lamm and rookie Dillon Radunz, were in uniform but their involvement was limited to special teams.