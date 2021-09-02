One Titans Castoff Claimed Off Waivers

Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray lands with the Cincinnati Bengals after NFL rosters are reduced to the regular-season limit.

One of the 17 players the Tennessee Titans cut Tuesday immediately found a new home.

Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday. He was one of two players the Bengals added after rosters were reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Ray played nearly half of the snaps on defense in the first two preseason games and just shy of one-third in Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He was credited with two tackles and a pass defensed.

Among the players the Titans cut to get down to the NFL’s roster limit, Ray was the only one who played for them during the 2020 NFL season.

He made his NFL debut with Tennessee in Week 8 and eventually appeared in four games.

Undrafted out of Boston College in 2019, Ray spent time with four different franchises before the Titans signed him midway through last season’s training camp. He failed to make the 53-man roster to open the regular season but immediately was signed to the practice squad. His first two appearances came as a gameday addition to the active roster, but he was signed to the active roster in Week 16, played in the final two games of the regular season and was credited with a start in the Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans.

Ray was credited with one tackle – a fourth-down sack of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a loss of 17 yards on Dec. 27 – for the season. He also was credited with one special teams tackle.