September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search

One Titans Castoff Claimed Off Waivers

Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray lands with the Cincinnati Bengals after NFL rosters are reduced to the regular-season limit.
Author:
Publish date:

One of the 17 players the Tennessee Titans cut Tuesday immediately found a new home.

Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday. He was one of two players the Bengals added after rosters were reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Ray played nearly half of the snaps on defense in the first two preseason games and just shy of one-third in Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He was credited with two tackles and a pass defensed.

Among the players the Titans cut to get down to the NFL’s roster limit, Ray was the only one who played for them during the 2020 NFL season.

He made his NFL debut with Tennessee in Week 8 and eventually appeared in four games.

Undrafted out of Boston College in 2019, Ray spent time with four different franchises before the Titans signed him midway through last season’s training camp. He failed to make the 53-man roster to open the regular season but immediately was signed to the practice squad. His first two appearances came as a gameday addition to the active roster, but he was signed to the active roster in Week 16, played in the final two games of the regular season and was credited with a start in the Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans.

Ray was credited with one tackle – a fourth-down sack of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a loss of 17 yards on Dec. 27 – for the season. He also was credited with one special teams tackle.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Wyatt Ray (57) runs a drill during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
GM Report

One Titans Castoff Claimed Off Waivers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) jogs off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Fitzpatrick Earns Dubious Place in Recent Draft History

Tennessee Titans tight end Miller Forristall (42) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Also shown on the play is Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12).
GM Report

Twelve Cut By Titans Signed to Practice Squad

Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) leaves the field after a loss tp the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Woodside Remains Backup QB; Barkley Released

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.
News

Three Draft Picks Among Former Titans Cut as NFL Rosters Reduced

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches his players during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans Roster: Who Got Cut and Why

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during minicamp practice at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center.
News

Report: Former Titans Cornerback Considers Retirement

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) lines up against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Radunz Won't Be Right Tackle. But Who Will?

Tennessee Titans offensive guard Nate Davis (64) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo.
GM Report

O-Line Now Ground Zero for COVID Outbreak