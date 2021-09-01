Cincinnati Bengals Add Two Players From Waiver Wire

Waiver claims from around the NFL are rolling in, and the Bengals made a few additions. Rookie Cornerback Nick McCloud and defensive end Wyatt Ray are swapping their old uniforms for new stripes.

McCloud comes over from the Buffalo Bills, and Ray joins the Bengals from Tennessee.

McCloud started his college career at NC State before finishing his eligibility with Notre Dame. The cornerback notched 33 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception, two tackles for loss, and third-team All-ACC honors in 2020.

McCloud is a second-year player out of Boston College. He appeared in four games for the Titans last year, posting a sack and two tackles.

The Bengals will announce the corresponding roster moves and their practice squad later today.

Familiar faces that barely missed the cut on Cincinnati's final roster found homes elsewhere. The Carolina Panthers claimed guard Michael Jordan and Detroit added kicker Austin Seibert.

Stay tuned for more moves over the next week as the Bengals work to complete their team before Week 1 kicks off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12.

