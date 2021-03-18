NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Titans Bringing Back Backup Tackle

Ty Sambrailo looked to be out of a job before starting right tackle Dennis Kelly was released earlier this week.
There was a brief period this week when it looked as if Kendall Lamm would be the Tennessee Titans’ new third offensive tackle.

That lasted about a day. Things changed when Dennis Kelly was released and Lamm, who agreed to a two-year, free-agent contract on Monday, became the presumptive starter at right tackle. Kelly started all 16 games at that spot in 2020 after four seasons as the primary backup on both ends of the line.

Thursday, the Titans went back to their old third tackle. They reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract with Ty Sambrailo, who was signed last season to fill Kelly’s prior role. He appeared in 10 games last season and started five times at left tackle in place of the injured Taylor Lewan.

Sambrailo’s season ended with an injury of his own in late November.

The 29-year-old (his birthday was last week) was a second-round pick by Denver in 2015 but has been a reserve for the vast majority of his career, which included two seasons with the Broncos and three with the Atlanta Falcons. He and David Quessenberry, who already is under contract for 2021, provided valuable depth for the offensive line in 2020 and are now positioned to do so again.

Meanwhile Lamm, whose signing the team formally announced Thursday, looks like he will be a full-time starter for the first time since 2018, when he was the Houston Texans’ right tackle for 13 games.

“I had no idea [Kelly would be released],” Lamm said. “Literally and truly, no idea whatsoever. Dennis was literally one of the first people I was very excited to get here and get around. … The only thing that I really and truly can control is what I do each and every day.”

If this week taught him anything, it is that one day can make a big difference.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
