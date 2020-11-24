SI.com
Two Starters -- One of Offense, One on Defense -- Placed on Injured Reserve

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans got a much-needed win Sunday at Baltimore but lost two players along the way.

Inside linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Ty Sambrailo were placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the 30-24 overtime triumph over the Ravens. Brown sustained an elbow injury. The specifics of Sambrailo’s ailment have not been released.

Already, there have been multiple reports that Brown is out for the remainder of the year. A separate report said the same likely is true for Sambrailo (pictured), who started five games at left tackle after Taylor Lewan sustained a season-ending injury of his own.

“Having guys go down, and having guys step up to be able to execute that without having to change everything … just a lot of credit to our players – those of them that stepped in and executed,” coach Mike Vrabel said following the contest.

On a positive note Tuesday, three players – punter Brett Kern and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tye Smith – were designated for return from injured reserve.

This year, players are permitted to return from injured reserve after a minimum of three games, and the Titans have had a number of them do exactly that. That is not expected to happen with the latest IR additions.

Brown is the Titans’ leading tackler with 76 stops, which had him on pace for a career high. He led the defense or tied for the team lead in five of the 10 games he played. Brown also is second on the defense with eight passes defensed and has two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception.

Sambrailo’s five starts were the most of his career. Twice (2016 with Denver, 2018 with Atlanta), he started four games in a season. With him playing in place of Lewan, running back Derrick Henry has stayed in or near the lead of the NFL rushing race, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been sacked fewer than two times per contest.

Tennessee (7-3) will face Indianapolis (7-3) on Sunday in a battle for first place in the AFC South.

