Starting Linebacker Becomes Latest COVID List Addition

Harold Landry is the fourth player in three days since coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus to be removed from the active roster.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans added another player to the Reserve-COVID 19 list Wednesday. This one is the biggest name yet.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry became the fourth player in three days removed from the active roster due to issues related to the coronavirus. The Reserve – COVID list is for players who test positive for the virus or have been quarantined due to a close contact. Teams are prohibited from disclosing the reason for a player’s addition.

Running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Nick Dzubnar went on the list Tuesday. Defensive lineman Anthony Rush was added Monday.

All of that has come since Sunday, when head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the virus. Vrabel has been separated from the team ever since, and as of Tuesday continued to test positive. He must have two negative tests within 48 hours before he can return to work.

The team has not announced whether anyone else on the coaching staff has been affected. Vrabel said that the Titans would do what is required by league rules. In the case of coaches, the information must be made public only if a coach is unavailable for a game, and Tennessee does not play again until Saturday when it hosts the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale for both teams.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman was not seen on the practice field Tuesday. Players did not have a formal workout Wednesday.

Landry has been among the Titans’ leaders in snaps played on defense each of the last two years, and his playing time has been limited through the first two preseason contests. He led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2019 and with 5.5 in 2020. He also topped Tennessee with 32 quarterback pressures and 10 tackles for loss last season.

A second-round pick in 2018, he has missed one game in his career.