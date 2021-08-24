Two More Titans Players Added to COVID List

Since coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, three players have been moved to the reserve list.

NASHVILLE – Two more Tennessee Titans players have been added to the Reserve-COVID 19 list.

Running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Nick Dzubnar were removed from the active roster on Tuesday either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion on the Reserve-COVID 19 list.

That brings to three the number of players who have been placed on that list since coach Mike Vrabel tested positive on Sunday. Defensive lineman Anthony Rush was the first on Monday.

Also Tuesday, cornerback Kevin Peterson was waived as the NFL roster limits dropped to 80 players.

In response, the Titans have stepped up their protocols in terms of dealing with the virus. Among the changes implemented Tuesday: players, coaches and staff are wearing masks indoors, a greater emphasis has been placed on social distancing during meetings and another round of COVD-19 tests was administered, regardless of anyone’s vaccination status.

“I’m really proud of our guys from (Tuesday) morning on saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to take these steps’ … and just really be proactive for the next couple days just so that we can make sure that whatever it is that is happening gets taken care of,” Vrabel said.

The head coach, who has been separated from his team since Sunday morning, characterized his symptoms as “almost non-existent” on Tuesday. He said he has undergone an antibody treatment after he initially experienced some mild effects.

As of yet, he noted, he has not had a negative test. He must have two within a 48-hour period before he can return to the facility.

“I feel fine. I feel great,” Vrabel said. “I’m ready to get back to work. Hopefully, I can get two negative tests here in 48 hours. If not, we’ll continue on this path that we are right now.”

Tennessee will conclude its preseason schedule with a home game Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Vrabel’s status for that contest is currently undetermined.

“We have time until Saturday,” he said. “I’m confident that our players will be ready, and that we’ll be prepared for the football game. All I can say is that I’m hopeful, but until I have two negative tests, I’ll stay (home) and continue to miss the hell out of the football team.”