Wilson Removed From Active Roster Again

NASHVILLE – Isaiah Wilson’s return to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster was short-lived.

The Titans placed their first-round pick in this year’s draft on the Reserve – Non-Football Illness list Wednesday. Details of his situation were not released, but it has been reported that he is dealing with personal issues.

The right tackle out of the University of Georgia was returned to the active roster Monday, two days after he was suspended for a violation of team policy, which caused him to miss Sunday’s 41-35 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 29th overall selection has appeared in just one game this year and has played three snaps on offense and one on special teams.

Wilson appeared on the official NFL injury report last Thursday and Friday because of an “illness.” He did not practice either day and was suspended on Saturday.

“We're going to continue to work and support Isaiah,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “That's our job. We've brought him on to this family and we have expectations for everybody that's associated with it.

“We’ll continue to coach him, to teach him, support him, but hold him to a standard that we hold everybody else to.”

It is likely the move signals the end of Wilson’s rookie season, which has been one disappointment after another. He was on the COVID-19 reserve list twice, the first time at the start of training camp. His second stint on that list lasted more than a month.

In August, Wilson was named in Tennessee State University police incident report after officers broke up a party at an off-campus residence. Police issued Wilson a trespass warning, while they charged other partygoers with drug, curfew and runaway violations.

Weeks later, police arrested Wilson and charged him with driving under the influence. According to reports, Wilson “blew a 0.107 and 0.113 at the time he was pulled over.” The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Tennessee is 0.08.”

When they drafted him, the Titans expected Wilson to challenge to be their starting right tackle. Instead, it has been a challenge for him just to stay on the roster.

“On the field and off the field, he’s been improving since he got here,” second-year right guard Nate Davis said last week. “[I have been] just talking to him, just making sure that he keeps his mind in it. Your time is going to come at some point. Just keep improving.”

When Wilson’s time will come is anybody’s guess at this point.