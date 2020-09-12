Isaiah Wilson Arrested, Charged with DUI

Things just keep getting worse for Isaiah Wilson.

The Tennessee Titans’ first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft was arrested Friday night and charged with driving under the influence. He was arrested at 11:29 p.m., booked a little more than an hour later and bond was set at $1,000. He was released at 1:28 a.m. Saturday.

According to AtoZSportsNashville.com, which cited an unnamed source, Wilson “blew a 0.107 and 0.113 at the time he was pulled over.” The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Tennessee is 0.08.

A settlement hearing is set for 1 p.m. (CDT) on Oct. 7.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Titans said in a statement, AtoZSportsNashville reported. “This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.”

Wilson is currently on the Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list, which means he is not eligible to take part in any team activities other than virtual meetings and is not available to play in Monday’s season-opener at Denver. He was placed on that list last Sunday.

This is the second time he has been sidelined due to COVID-related issues. He also missed the first few days of training camp because he was placed on the COVID reserve list when he reported for the start of preseason preparations. He finally was added to the active roster on Aug. 3.

In between his issues with the coronavirus, he was named in an incident report filed by Tennessee State University police officers after they broke up a party at an off-campus apartment complex. Wilson received a trespass warning while other partygoers were charged with drug, curfew and runaway violations.

Wilson was drafted 29th overall with the idea that he would battle veteran Dennis Kelly to be the Titans' starter at right tackle this season. That battle never materialized during camp and Kelly will be at that spot against the Broncos.