Long Snapper Clears COVID Protocols, Available for Colts Game

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Matt Orzech already has replaced Matt Overton once in his career.

The second-year long snapper performed that job for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and Overton (pictured) did the same for the previous two seasons. This time the change comes after one contest.

The Tennessee Titans signed Orzech off the Miami Dolphins practice squad last week, and Monday he cleared the last of the COVID-19 protocols, which meant he was officially added to the active roster. He will be available Thursday, when the Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Additionally, defensive back Greg Mabin was returned to the practice squad. Mabin, 26, a veteran of 29 NFL games with four teams was on Tennessee’s practice squad from Sept. 21-Oct. 20. He effectively replaces Breon Borders, who was signed to the active roster Saturday and started in Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Overton, 35, made his Tennessee debut against the Bears. Tennessee signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 12, and he was one of two gameday additions to the active roster Sunday. He and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray automatically reverted to the practice squad on Monday, which clears the way for Orzech to do that job now.

Overton handled all of the snaps for kicks and punts following the release of veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley. All of his snaps were on time and on target to first-time holder Ryan Allen, who was signed to replace injured punter Brett Kern.

“Getting in there with a new snapper, a new punter and a holder, I would say that operation was OK,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

Tennessee (6-2) and Indianapolis (5-3) will meet for the first time this season in a matchup for first place in the AFC South.

