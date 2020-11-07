SI.com
AllTitans
Titans Sign Punter, Make a Flurry of Other Moves

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have their punter.

Who will deliver the snaps to him remains undetermined a day before they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Tennessee signed punter Ryan Allen and designated long snapper Matt Overton as one of two practice squad players eligible for this week’s gameday roster as part of a flurry of roster moves. Allen replaces Brett Kern, who is out with a wrist injury, and the decision on Overton comes days after that the Titans signed long snapper Matt Orzech.

A rundown of the moves:

• Allen, a free agent was signed with the idea that he will have the job for at least several games.

• Kern was placed on injured reserve along with cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder). Kicker Tucker McCann was placed on practice squad injured reserve. Kern was ruled out on Friday while Smith was listed as questionable. All three are eligible to return in three weeks.

• Running back D’Onta Foreman, cornerback Breon Borders, wide receiver, Cameron Batson and defensive lineman Teair Tart were signed to the active roster from the practice the squad.

• Overton and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray were added to the active roster for this game and will automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.

• Offensive lineman Daniel Munyer was released.

• Punter Trevor Daniel was signed to the practice squad.

• Cornerback Desmond King was added to the active roster he cleared all COVID-19 protocols. Tennessee acquired King in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the week.

Allen (pictured, right) becomes the latest in a line of former New England Patriots players to join the Titans since Jon Robinson became general manager. That is an important element of this move given that he was the holder for current Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski during his years in New England and will replace Kern in that role as well.

Allen is an eighth-year veteran who was the Patriots’ punter from 2013-18. He spent the second half of last season as Atlanta’s punter. He has averaged 45.1 yards per punt in 104 career games.

Daniel, out of the University of Tennessee, was the Houston Texans’ punter for 18 games over the past two seasons.

Foreman gets a spot on the active roster after a five-carry, 37-yard performance last Sunday at Cincinnati, which was one the best game of his NFL career.

Batson is back on the active roster for the first time since the end of training camp and helps offset the absence of Adam Humphries, who is sidelined by a concussion. Batson made the initial 53-man roster but lost his spot days later when outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was signed. He has appeared in three games this season as gameday practice squad elevation.

The Titans got a roster exemption for Orzech when they signed him but made Overton available anyway, which means they will have a choice of long snappers when they face the Bears.

Comments

