Three Additions Help Restock Practice Squad

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The practice squad has been good to the Tennessee Titans this season.

So good, in fact, that it needed to be replenished.

General manager Jon Robinson and his staff took care of that Tuesday when they added three players, kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, defensive lineman Miles Brown and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer, to that unit.

Munyer had spent the entire season on the active roster (he played in three games and was inactive for four) until Saturday, when he was waived as part of a flurry of roster moves, which included four players being signed to the active roster from the practice squad. All four played in Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

“Everybody that comes to work, players or whatever roster they're on, active roster, practice squad, they're expected to be ready to play in the game,” coach Mike Vrabel said following the game. “They never know when their opportunity is going to come, and I think the guys started to realize that. … Guys understand that anybody can play.”

Tavecchio (pictured) concluded his college career at Cal in 2011 but did not make his NFL debut until 2017. He was the Raiders’ kicker for all 16 games that season and Atlanta’s for three games in 2018. He has made 21 of 26 field goals, with a long of 56, and 41 of 42 PATs in the NFL.

Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and played nine games for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He was credited with four tackles and one tackle for loss. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder played college football at Wofford, where he was a four-year starter and a three-time all-conference performer.

The Titans’ practice squad currently consists of 15 players, one short of the maximum allowed.

