Veteran Tackle Added to Practice Squad

Mike Hogan

The Tennessee Titans have added a well-traveled piece to their offensive line, which has been hit with a handful of injuries lately.

The Titans signed offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse to their practice squad on Friday. The move comes after offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Sambrailo, who was injured in the Titans’ 30-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, replaced three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan at left tackle after he sustained a season-ending ACL tear in October.

It’s unclear who will start at left tackle for the Titans on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, but all indicators point toward veteran David Quessenberry, who played 18 offensive snaps in replacement of Sambrailo on Sunday. However, first-round pick Isiah Wilson could be in the mix as well.

Newhouse, a 10-year NFL veteran, has spent time with seven different franchises, most recently with the New England Patriots. He played in 15 games with the Patriots last season, making eight starts at left tackle and one at right tackle.

The Green Bay Packers selected the TCU product in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He logged 47 games and 31 starts at left tackle with Green Bay over three seasons (2011-2013). Newhouse has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2014), New York Giants (2015, 2016) and Oakland Raiders (2017). He played for two teams in 2018 -- the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

Newhouse has played in 129 games with 81 starts in his career, and while the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder is a tackle by trade, he has played a handful of games at guard.

