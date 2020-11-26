Punter Re-Signed to Practice Squad

SI.com
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are not done with Trevor Daniel.

Their punter for the past two games was re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday, a day after he was released from the active roster.

The move allows for the possibility that he could punt Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts if Brett Kern is unable to play. Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro, was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday, which allows the team up to three weeks to evaluate him before it must add him to the active roster or return him to injured reserve for good.

“(Kern) is going to focus on his job if he can do it, which is punting and holding,” coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. “We'll see where that is at the end of the week.”

Daniel was a member of the practice squad when he made his Titans debut Nov. 12 in a 34-17 loss to Indianapolis at Nissan Stadium. A native of nearby Dickson, Tenn. who played college football at the University of Tennessee, he was an addition to the gameday roster for that contest.

Franchise officials signed Daniels to the active roster the following week despite the fact that one of his punts went just 17 yards and another was blocked.

He replaced Ryan Allen, who punted Nov. 8 against Chicago. Allen was released from the practice squad when Kern was designated for return and Daniels was waived from the active roster.

“Obviously, when you get a really good football player a chance to be back at any given time, it makes you feel good,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “We’re going to go through the process of seeing if (Kern) can kick the ball and do all that good stuff. Hopefully, make a wise decision about what’s best for the team and for what’s best for Brett.

“I’m sure we’ll end up making that decision sometime soon this week.”

If they decide he can’t go, they will turn to Daniels once again.

