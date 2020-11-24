SI.com
Kern Reclaims Job as Titans Punter

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ punter carousel has spun for the final time and has returned to where it started.

Three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Franchise officials apparently are confident enough that he will be available for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts that they waived Trevor Daniel and Ryan Allen, the two who replaced him over the last three weeks. Daniel was released from the active roster. Allen was cut loose from the practice squad.

Also designated for return were cornerbacks Krisitian Fulton and Tye Smith. Fulton, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, has missed the last four games with a knee injury. Smith has missed the last three contests with a shoulder issue.

All three have entered a 21-day window during which they are eligible to practice with the team and be evaluated by medical staff. Anytime during and up to the end of that period they can be added to the 53-man roster.

The decision to part ways with Daniels and Allen makes it clear that Kern will be on the active roster and in uniform for Sunday’s matchup that will determine a clear leader in the AFC South.

Daniel made his Titans debut in the first game against Indianapolis, a 34-17 loss at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 12. His 17-yard punt in the third quarter put the Colts in position to score the go-ahead touchdown. Nonetheless, he was added to the active roster last week and punted against Baltimore.

Originally signed to the practice squad, Daniel averaged 39.3 yards on four punts and had one blocked.

Allen replaced Kern for the Nov. 8 victory over Chicago and averaged 50.5 yards on eight punts in that contest. Days later, though, he was benched in favor of Daniel and then released and re-signed to the active roster.

In seven games, Kern averaged 48.3 yards on 20 punts. He had 11 downed inside the 20 with two touchbacks.

Now, it is his job once again. The 2019 All-Pro sustained a wrist injury when he attempted a pass after a botched snap late in the Nov. 1 loss at Cincinnati. The play contributed to the team’s decision to release long snapper Beau Brinkley days later.

The injury made it difficult for him to catch the ball, both as punter and as holder. Additionally, franchise officials had a difficult time trying to figure out exactly what to do without him.

