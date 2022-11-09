Burks Designated for Return to Practice

NASHVILLE – Help is coming.

It could be as many as three weeks before wide receiver Treylon Burks returns to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster, but the first-round draft pick out of Arkansas is on his way.

The Titans designated Burks for “return to practice” from injured reserve on Wednesday. The opened a 21-day window during which he can practice with the team, and coaches and trainers can evaluate his fitness while he does not count against the 53-man active roster.

The Titans (5-3) are last in the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns by wide receivers. Robert Woods leads that group with 22 catches for 256 yards and one touchdown. In Sunday’s loss at Kansas City, none of the four in uniform – Woods, Nick Westborrk-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and Chris Conley – caught a pass.

Burks has been on IR since Oct. 8 because of a toe injury. He has missed the minimum requirement of four games and could be back in the lineup as early as Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium. In order for him to play, he must be added to the active roster by Sunday.

Coach Mike Vrabel on Monday praised Burks’ efforts – both physical and mental – during the rehab process.

Cornerback Elijah Molden was designated for return to practice last week and will continue to make his way back to the active roster this week.

Burks had two receptions for 14 yards on Oct. 2 at Indianapolis before he was injured. In four games this season, he has 10 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns. He had a season-high four receptions in Week 2 at Buffalo and a season-high of 55 receiving yards in Week 1 against the New York Giants – both losses.

He is tied for ninth among all rookie wide receivers in receptions and is eighth in receiving yards. Burks is the only one of the top 10, however, who has not scored a touchdown.

NFL rules this season limit teams to a maximum of eight players who can return from injured reserve and related lists. Molden and Burks are on track to be the first two to do so for the Titans.