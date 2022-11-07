Burks Could Be Back at Practice This Week

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were part of some dark history at the wide-receiver position in Sunday night’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City.

But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward.

Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round pick in April, is eligible to return from injured reserve this week after missing four games with a turf toe injury.

Coach Mike Vrabel didn’t commit to opening the 21-day practice window for Burks, which would allow him to transition back toward a spot on the 53-man roster. But neither did Vrabel rule it out – taking the opportunity to praise Burks for the work he’s put in rehabbing the injury.

“We’ll see how he’s feeling,” Vrabel said. “He’s worked extremely hard to stay in shape and condition, take care of his body, lift. Mentally, I think this is the best he’s been from handling distraction, which is something different and sometimes new for young players.”

A potential Burks return would be a boost for the Titans’ wide receiver group, which didn’t produce a single catch in five targets during the loss to the Chiefs. The Titans became just the fourth NFL team in the last 20 seasons to go through a game without a wide receiver catching a pass, per ESPN Stats and Info.

“I think each game is kind of its own deal,” Vrabel said regarding the wide receivers. “We had some opportunities last night. I thought we did. I would have liked to come down with some of those.”

It’s been a bumpy ride for the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks since the Titans chose him with the 18th overall pick just moments after a trade sent Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia.

Burks’ offseason progress was slowed by asthma problems and poor conditioning, to the point that he missed all of the Titans’ mini-camp.

But Burks did make strides in training camp and the preseason. He started the regular season well, catching three passes for 55 yards against the New York Giants and four passes for 47 yards against Buffalo. He wasn’t as productive in the next two games, making a combined three catches for 27 yards before suffering the turf-toe injury against Indianapolis.

Overall, Burks has 10 catches on 16 targets in four games, totaling 129 receiving yards (12.9-yard average) and zero touchdowns. Even having missed four games, he is still fifth on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

“I will say that whenever he’s ready, I’m excited for him to get back out there and we’ll see where that is this week,” Vrabel said. “Because he’s been in here, he’s been on time, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, worked hard. We’ll just have to see where he is physically.”