Versatile Lineman Signed to Futures Contract

John Leglue started five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and has a history a moving around to various positions.

The Tennessee Titans might not know exactly where John Leglue fits best into their offensive line.

The good news is that they likely will be able to look at him in multiple places.

The Titans signed the veteran blocker to a futures contract on Tuesday. He brings to 13 the number of players who have signed such deals with Tennessee since the end of the 2022 regular season. The majority of them ended the season on the Titans’ practice squad.

Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2023 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 15.

Leglue (6-foot-7, 310 pounds) was a four-year starter at Tulane who never settled into one position. He started 15 games at right tackle, 13 at right guard, nine at center and one at left tackle for the Green Wave.

Undrafted in 2019, he entered the league with Denver and since has spent time with New Orleans, Green Bay and Pittsburgh. He has played six games in the regular season, including the final five of 2021 as the Steelers’ starter at left guard.

Tennessee has plenty of questions about its offensive line as it enters the offseason. Left tackle Taylor Lewan is a prime candidate to be cut for salary cap space. Rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere started every game at right tackle but could potentially move to the left if Lewan is released. Center Ben Jones is 33 and had his 2022 season cut short by a pair of concussions. Aaron Brewer at left guard was a first-time starter but at 6-foot-1, 274 pounds was hardly the ideal size. And right guard Nate Davis is set to become a free agent in March.

Leglue potentially could factor into the mix at numerous openings, if they occur.