Three Quarterbacks Available for Sunday

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans elevated quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison from the practice squad for the second straight week

The Saturday move with Woodside represents insurance if Ryan Tannehill (questionable with an ankle injury) is unable to play. If Tannehill isn’t ready, rookie Malik Willis will get his second straight start, and Woodside – as he did last week – will serve as Willis’ back-up.

Tannehill was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. He hasn’t played since turning his ankle in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 23 and will be a game-day decision for Sunday night’s contest at Kansas City, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

In Tannehill’s absence last week, Willis completed six-of-10 passes for 55 yards. He threw one interception and was sacked three times.

Woodside has appeared in 11 games during his career but has seen no meaningful playing time. He has attempted three passes, and his lone completion – for seven yards – was on a fake punt. His most recent appearance in the regular season was three plays late in a Week 17 rout of Miami last season.

Murchison’s elevation adds depth to a defensive line position that’s dealing with injuries.

Jeffery Simmons did not practice all week because of ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Simmons dealt with the same scenario leading up to the Houston game last Sunday, but played well – posting a sack and two tackles for loss.

Defensive tackle Kevin Strong (ankle) is also listed as questionable for the Titans. He was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

Murchison played seven defensive snaps against the Texans last Sunday. It was the first regular-season action of the season for Murchison, who was a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2020.

For his career, Murchison has appeared in 21 games with five starts and has been credited with 13 tackles and one quarterback pressure.