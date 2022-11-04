Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again.

Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

Also out is fullback Tory Carter, who will miss his third straight game with a neck injury.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill – a limited participant in the day’s practice – is questionable for the second straight week because of an ankle injury. Others listed as questionable include defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and Bud Dupree (illness). Simmons was unable to practice at all for the second straight week. Dupree was added to the injury report Friday.

The most pressing issue, though, is with the pass defense.

Hooker is out with a shoulder injury sustained last Sunday at Houston. Since he returned from a concussion that sidelined him for two games, the majority of his snaps were at slot cornerback while Andrew Adams filled Hooker’s regular spot at safety alongside Kevin Byard.

Molden, who has yet to play this season because of a groin injury sustained during training camp, was primarily the slot cornerback last season and developed into one of the most productive players on the defense.

Ugo Amadi, who filled that role at the start of the season before he sustained ankle injury, was released earlier this week.

Expect Roger McCreary to rotate inside from his regular cornerback position, as he has done often this season. The second-round pick out of Auburn has logged more playing time in the slot than any other player on the Titans defense this season. Hooker is second in that regard.

When McCreary goes to the slot, Terrance Mitchell or Caleb Farley take his spot on the outside against Kansas City (5-2), which has one of the NFL’s top passing offenses.

The complete Titans-Chiefs injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (neck), OLB Bud Dupree (illness), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and DL Kevin Strong (ankle). Limited participation: C Ben Jones (not injury related) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Full participation: LG Aaron Brewer (toe), RG Nate Davis (not injury related), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), DT Naquan Jones (illness), DL Sam Okuayinonu (knee), DT Teair Tart (hamstring) and OLB Rashad Weaver (back).

Sunday status – Out: Carter and Hooker. Questionable: Dupree, Simmons, Strong and Tannehill.

KANSAS CITY

Did not practice: TE Jody Fortson (quad/illness). Limited participation: none. Full participation: DE Mike Danna (calf), LB Willie Gay hamstring), WR Mecole Hardman (heel), CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring), RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder) and DT Derrick Nnandi (Achilles).

Sunday status – Out: Fortson.