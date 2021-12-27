Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Veteran Tackle Added to Practice Squad
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Cedric Ogbuehi, Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Nate Brooks

    Cedric Ogbuehi, a first-round pick in 2015, arrives when Taylor Lewan and Kendall Lamm are on the Reserve--COVID-19 list.
    Author:

    Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans protected themselves in the event they need some help with pass protection – and run blocking – on Sunday.

    Tennessee signed veteran tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad on Monday. A first-round pick (21st overall) by Cincinnati in 2015, Ogbuehi has started 30 games in his NFL career, including one this season.

    His addition comes with left tackle Taylor Lewan, backup tackle Kendall Lamm and right guard Nate Davis among the growing number of players on Tennessee’s Reserve—COVID-19 list.

    In a related move, the Titans released defensive back Nate Brooks from the practice squad.

    The Titans become Ogbuehi’s third team this year. He began the season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks but eventually played one game for them before he was released. He spent roughly a month with the Baltimore Ravens – from early November to early December – and appeared in two contests as a special teams player.

    Ogbuehi has played in 60 during his career and has been a starter at both tackle spots.

    Tennessee was without Lewan (back injury) and Lamm (COVID list) for its 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Their status for the next contest, against the Miami Dolphins, is currently undetermined.

    Rookie Dillon Radunz started at left tackle in Lewan’s place against the 49ers, and the backup was Christian DiLauro, who made his NFL debut as a game addition from the practice squad.

    Ogbuehi’s addition is reminiscent of one the Titans made in October, when they signed Bobby Hart, a veteran free agent with experience as a starter. Four days later, he played as a backup and two weeks after that started at left tackle in place of Lewan in a victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

    The Titans waived Hart in mid-November and put him on the practice squad. Buffalo signed him to its active roster days later.

    Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (74) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
