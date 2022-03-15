Skip to main content
Jackrabbit Jenkins Becomes Latest Cap Casualty
Player(s)
Janoris Jenkins
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Jackrabbit Jenkins Becomes Latest Cap Casualty

Cornerback made one interception, albeit a critical one, in his one season with the Titans.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Cornerback made one interception, albeit a critical one, in his one season with the Titans.

NASHVILLE – Jackrabbit Jenkins was a valuable voice of experience in the Tennessee Titans secondary last season. But he was too expensive for this one.

The Titan released the veteran cornerback Tuesday in their latest move to create space under the salary cap. The move freed up a little more than $6.9 million in cap space and saddled the team with $3.2 million in dead money (source: OverTheCap.com).

ESPN was first to report the move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jenkins joined the Titans last season on a two-year, $15 million deal. In so doing, he replaced cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoreé Jackson, two of Tennessee’s 2021 cap casualties, as the leader of that position group.

Jenkins appeared in 14 games (13 starts) and missed three games with an ankle injury. His lone interception was a game-saver in the Thursday night Week 16 victory over San Francisco, a game that helped propel the Titans to first place in the AFC South. He also was credited with 55 tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Until now, franchise officials saved money with cuts to the offense. Left guard Rodger Saffold, backup tackle Kendall Lamm and running back Darrynton Evans were released last week.

If they don’t add a veteran to replace Jenkins, the Titans will have to look to last year’s first-round draft pick, Caleb Farley, to play a much more prominent role in 2022. Farley has the size (6-foot-2, 197 pounds) and athleticism that coaches covet, but he missed time early last season with a shoulder injury and played just three games before he sustained a season-ending knee injury. That followed an injury-riddled college career in which he played just 24 games over four seasons.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold (76) takes the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
News

Saffold Signs With Another AFC Contender

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Versatile Lineman Adds Depth on Offense

By John Glennon20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) takes the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Ben Jones' Return Ensures O-Line Continuity

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

One Tight End Returns on One-Year Deal

By John Glennon22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans players Julio Jones (2), A.J. Brown (11) and Caleb Farley (3).
News

A Matter of Trust

By David BoclairMar 13, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Landry's Deal Includes Reasonable 2022 Cap Number

By David BoclairMar 12, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and left guard Rodger Saffold (76) wait for the snap from Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Weighing Offensive Line Options

By John GlennonMar 12, 2022
Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) kicks the ball during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Report: Kern Agrees to Pay Cut

By David BoclairMar 11, 2022