Titans Move Quickly to Add Experienced Cornerback

The Tennessee Titans moved quickly to fill one of the holes they created in their secondary in recent days.

Tennessee agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday. The 10-year veteran spent last season and part of 2019 with the New Orleans Saints.

At 32 years old, he provides a much-needed veteran presence for a secondary that has had two cornerbacks, Malcolm Butler and Adoreé Jackson, as well as a safety, Kenny Vaccaro, released in advance of the NFL’s new contract year, which begins Wednesday. Jackson’s release, in fact, was announced hours before the deal with Jenkins was completed.

Jenkins was available because he too was released. He was scheduled to earn $11.2 million this season from the Saints, who freed up at least $7 million last week when they cut him from their roster.

His agent announced the deal with the Titans on Twitter.

A second-round pick (39th overall) in 2012 by the then-St. Louis Rams, he has started 125 of the 128 games he has played in his career and has played at least 13 games in all but one of his NFL seasons. In addition to the Rams and Saints, he also played for the New York Giants (2016-19).

By comparison, Jackson missed 13 games in 2020 because of a knee injury. Butler missed seven games in 2019 with an arm injury.

Jenkins has 26 career interceptions, including at least one in every year of his career. As a rookie, he had four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016, his first season with the Giants, and the next year scored two more touchdowns on interception returns.