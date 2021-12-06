Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Titans Reverse Course With OLB Swap
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Tuzar Skipper, John Simon, Austin Fort

    Author:

    Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

    Tuzar Skipper is signed, John Simon is released months after the exact opposite moves were made.

    NASHVILLE – More than four months later, the Tennessee Titans reversed course.

    Monday, the day after their open date in the schedule, the Titans signed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper and released outside linebacker John Simon. It was the exact opposite of the eve of training camp when Simon was added, and Skipper was released. Simon has been on and off the roster a couple times in between.

    Additionally, tight end Austin Fort was removed from the Reserve-COVID 19 list and returned to the practice squad.

    Skipper’s return comes after Ola Adeniyi was inactive for the first time this season in a Week 12 loss at New England. Adeniyi, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury, is tied for the team lead with nine special teams tackles and has contributed 10 tackles, two and a half sacks and seven quarterback pressures in limited snaps on defense.

    Adeniyi and Skipper were college teammates at Toledo as well as with the Pittsburgh Steelers late in 2019.

    Skipper, 26, appeared in four games for Tennessee late last season and logged as many snaps on defense as on special teams (44 each). He recorded five tackles on defense and none on special teams.

    The Atlanta Falcons signed him days after the Titans released him but let him go at the end of the preseason. He has been a free agent since then.

    Undrafted in 2019, Skipper played in six games with the New York Giants as a rookie. He has been credited with eight tackles half a sack for his career.

    Simon played in two games, including the most recent one, and was credited with six tackle

    Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper (36) on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
