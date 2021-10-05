October 5, 2021
Search for Outside Linebacker Help Continues

John Simon, who spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Titans, is one of two players signed to the practice squad.
Steve Roberts/USA Today Sports

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans figured they only needed John Simon for the preseason. They were wrong.

Tuesday, the Titans signed the veteran outside linebacker to their practice squad. They also added defensive lineman Caraun Reid to that unit, but Simon’s return is an indication that edge rushers remain a position of need.

Tennessee added the 30-year-old just before the start of training camp. His experience and familiarity with the system (coach Mike Vrabel was his position coach in Houston from 2014-16) made him a valuable player during practices and preseason games while free-agent addition Bud Dupree continued his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery.

Simon was credited with five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery in the three preseason contests. The Titans released him one day after the finale against Chicago.

Dupree has missed the last two games and his status for this week’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars is undetermined. Two others, Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver, were placed on injured reserve last week. Weaver is unlikely to return this season.

Sharif Finch was signed to the practice squad last week and was designated as a gameday addition to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. He played just five snaps on defense and was not credited with tackle while defensive lineman Denico Autry and special teams stalwart Ola Adeniyi logged the majority of playing time opposite Harold Landry, who played all but two of the snaps on defense.

Simon has played 97 games (52 starts) for Baltimore (2013), Houston (2014-16), Indianapolis (2017) and New England (2018-20). He has 21 career sacks, including more than one in seven straight seasons, in 277 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Reid, 29, has played 54 games in the NFL for Detroit (2014-15, 2017), the Chargers (2016), Dallas (2018), Arizona (2019) and Jacksonville (2020). A fifth-round pick by Detroit in 2014, he spent most of the offseason with the Carolina Panthers but was released late in the preseason. 

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker John Simon (59) hydrates on a extremely hot day during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
