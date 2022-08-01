Tight End Removed from PUP List

NASHVILLE – Tight end Tommy Hudson passed his physical and has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the Tennessee Titans announced Monday.

Hudson was one of three players who was unfit for the start of training camp and is the first of the three to be cleared for practice. Inside linebacker Monty Rice and kicker Caleb Shudak remain on the PUP list.

Hudson was injured on June 7 during organized team activities (OTAs) and was carted off with an apparent leg issue. He had been unable to participate in practice sessions since.

It was the latest in a string of health problems that has plagued him since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2020. Hudson spent spent six weeks on injured reserve in October and November and returned to IR in December, which officially ended his season. He spent most of 2020 on the practice squad, except for a six-week suspension for violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and a brief stay on the Reserve – COVID-19 list.

Hudson’s return means all five tight ends on the offseason roster are now healthy. He joins veteran Geoff Swaim, free agent Austin Hooper, fourth-round pick Chig Okonkwo and Briley Moore, who spent all of last season on injured reserve after he was hurt during training camp.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he is the biggest of the group and is considered primarily a blocker. For his career, he has appeared in five games and has caught three passes for 31 yards.